Vanderbilt Commodores Star QB is Trying to Cash In After Upset Over Alabama
The Vanderbilt Commodores earned one of the most shocking wins in college football history over the weekend when they defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 40-35 on Saturday afternoon in Nashville.
The Commodores had not defeated Alabama since 1984 and have not even been close since 2006, one year before the arrival of Nick Saban to Tuscaloosa. In fitting fashion, Vanderbilt did more than get close one year after Saban's departure, they bullied the Crimson Tide around for four quarters en route to an offensive masterclass that helped secure the upset.
Offensively, things were engineered by New Mexico State transfer quarterback Diego Pavia. Pavia is no stranger to big upsets, leading the Aggies to an improbable road win over Auburn last season and helping the Commodores defeat Virginia Tech as a heavy underdog in the first week of this season. But defeating Alabama elevates Pavia from a solid transfer quarterback to a household name and has the potential to change his life from a NIL perspective. On Monday afternoon, the talented signal caller put out a post to his social media account directing brands where to go for NIL-related matters:
"Vandy we turnt" is a reference to what Pavia said in the immediate aftermath of the game which also included an NSFW expletive between 'we' and 'turnt' for which he apologized after the fact. In the game, Pavia completed 16 of his 20 passing attempts for 252 yards and 2 touchdowns with 56 rushing yards that were largely the difference in the game and most importantly, no turnovers.
It's a cataclysmic victory both for the Vanderbilt program and Pavia himself. Between his performance and style of play on the field along with his screen time after the game and follow-up interviews he has done in the aftermath, America is starting to become familiar with Diego Pavia.
He told On3 on Monday that some of his 'dream brands' include Nike, Dr. Pepper, Lululemon, and even Ferrari. While some of these for now could be a long shot, brands who are looking to sign quarterbacks to NIL deals will be lining up at Pavia's door for him to market their products. With games still against some of the biggest brands in the SEC in Texas, LSU, Auburn, and Tennessee, Pavia will have a chance to keep himself in the spotlight with more strong play and possibly even another upset victory.