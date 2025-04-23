Villanova All-American Runner Becomes Diadora’s First NIL Athlete
Five-time All-American Villanova distance runner Marco Langon is no stranger to making history. From cross country to indoor to outdoor, the junior has made a name for himself as one of the top runners in the country.
Now, the 20-year-old is making history for one brand entering the NIL space.
Famous globally - and since 1948 - for their soccer cleats and running shoes, Italian sportswear brand Diadora is jumping into the NIL world with Langon as their first athlete partner.
As part of the new partnership, Langon will receive the brand's premium running product and have access to their Centro Ricerche Diadora (CRD) laboratory for performance testing, altitude training opportunities and mentorship.
“Ever since I decided to fully embrace this sport, there has always been a sense of family,” Langon said. “Whether it was my high school coach telling me to trust the process, my college and high school teammates pushing me to the next level, or my mom telling me I can turn my dream into reality, I have always felt that sense of family in the sport. This is what I see in Diadora."
After All-American recognition in the 3000m and 5000m for the 2025 indoor track season, Langon kicked off his outdoor season in March by running the second-fastest time 1500m in NCAA history at 3:33.38.
"Their sense of purpose doesn't just rely on your performance on the track, but also on how you conduct yourself and the positive impact it has on others," he continued. "Diadora is committed to the athlete, and with their help, I know I will be able to reach the ultimate level of competition in athletics.”
Internationally, Langon won a bronze medal at the World Championships and was the second American across the finish line in the U20 race.
“We couldn’t have imagined a better person to launch Diadora’s NIL program than Marco Langon," added Bryan Poener, CEO of Diadora USA. "He’s a runner’s runner - incredibly driven, talented and competitive, and we’re excited to support his development by giving him full access to Diadora’s deep capabilities in athlete performance."
Langon and Villanova next compete at the University of Pennsylvania's Penn Relays on April 24.