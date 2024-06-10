Viral College Basketball Star Reveals Major NIL Advice
Throughout the course of the 2023-24 college basketball season, the Indiana State Sycamores became a trendy team to watch. Led by Robbie Avila, the team missed the NCAA Tournament in controversial fashion. Instead, they landed in the NIT where they ended up losing in the championship game.
Avila quickly became a viral fan favorite. He received the hilarious nickname of Cream Abdul-Jabbar.
Unfortunately for the Sycamores, everything went into chaos following their NIT championship loss. They lost their head coach and most of their key players. Avila was one of the players that chose to transfer away.
The next chapter of his basketball career will be played at Saint Louis.
He's excited for the fresh start, but it's definitely sad to see Indiana State's chances end as fast as they opened when it comes to making the tournament.
In a recent quote, Avila spoke out about NIL and offered some major advice to fellow athletes. He made the quotes to On3 prior to throwing out the first pitch at a Chicago White Sox game.
"I would definitely just say, stay true to you. I think that takes you a long way. To be able to take your values and keep that to yourself, don't do anything that you don't feel like is right. I think just that right there is going to elevate you as a person and your brand – get it out there. I think once you get that down, you're gonna be able to do a lot of different things."
Avila was specifically talking about players making sure to choose wisely on which NIL deals they align themselves with. He doesn't think athletes should simply accept any money that comes their way.
Recently, he also talked about the future of his college basketball career. While he will miss playing for the Sycamores, he couldn't be more excited for the next chapter. Following his Indiana State head coach was the biggest priority for him.
"Obviously, my two years at ISU were amazing. I couldn't ask for anything better. It was a lot of fun. My decision to follow Coach Schertz was just as simple as that. I trust him, he trusts me. We're looking to do a little bit more than we did at Indiana State and kind of repeat it and hopefully, make a deep run in the tournament."
Only time will tell if Avila is able to accomplish those goals.
Saint Louis certainly has the talent to make a run, but the games must be played and the team will need to win at a high level to get into the big tournament.
All of that being said, the advice Avila offered about NIL deals was very valuable. Players must stay true to themselves and align with companies and people who share the same goals and views.
Money is good, but no one should ever sell themselves out.
It's great to hear a college athlete speak out with that kind of advice and it will be fun to watch Avila during the 2024-25 college season.