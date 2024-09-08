Washington Huskies Hosting NIL Fundraiser Featuring Legendary NFL Head Coach
The 2024 college football season is the start of a new era for the Washington Huskies. Not only is it their first campaign as a member of the revamped Big 10, but they also have a new head coach in Jedd Fisch.
Fisch came to the Huskies from the Arizona Wildcats to replace Kalen Deboer, who took the head coaching job with the Alabama Crimson Tide to replace Nick Saban after leading the program to the College Football Championship Game last season.
The Fisch era has gotten off to a strong start as Washington is 2-0 out of the gate following their 30-9 victory over Eastern Michigan, which piggybacked a Week 1 defeat of Weber State.
For the program to continue the momentum created last season, they know success has to be found in the NIL sphere. The Montlake Futures collective will be doing their part with a massive fundraiser.
On Friday, October 4th, they are planning to host “An Evening With Bill Belichick”. How does the legendary NFL head coach, who parted ways with the New England Patriots this past offseason, get involved with such an event benefitting the Huskies?
His son, Stephen Belichick, is the current defensive coordinator for Washington. Fisch has previously been an assistant for the eight-time Super Bowl champion.
Currently, Belichick is doing work with ESPN as he has a weekly spot on The Pat McAfee Show and is an analyst on CW's "Inside the NFL".
Student-athletes at the school have a chance to benefit greatly from this fundraiser. As shared by On3, an eye-popping $25,000 will be charged per plate at the event.
It would not be surprising to see a massive turnout as it will be hosted the night before the Huskies welcome the Michigan Wolverines to Seattle for a rematch of last season’s championship game.
College football programs at the top of the NIL world are pumping somewhere between $13-20 million into their rosters currently. Washington would seem to have some catching up in that regard.
They have only one player, running back Jonah Coleman, in the top 100 of NIL valuation shared by On3. With a valuation of $673,000, he comes in at No. 69 with over 242,000 followers on social media.