Washington State Star QB Reportedly Has Massive NIL Offer to Enter Portal
The Washington State Cougars are having a phenomenal season in the now defunct Pac-12, sitting at 8-1 and ranked No. 19 in the country.
Though a spot in the College Football Playoff is borderline impossible due to their conference status, it has still been a special season in Pullman and a lot of it has been engineered by star quarterback John Mateer. Through nine games this season, Mateer has put up over 2,300 yards along with 22 touchdowns to just six interceptions. Cougars fans who want to see Mateer stick around past his sophomore season however will be disappointed by a recent report that despite the fact that the season is still going on, he already has a seven-figure NIL offer to enter the transfer portal.
On the Crimson and White podcast, Paul Sorenson said that he has heard from credible sources that Mateer's value is starting to climb.
"He already has a [$1 million offer]. He does. From that perspective, and I don't know what school it is, but I know there's one sitting on the table and it's out there right now," said Sorensen.
Mateer is certainly not making pennies at Washington State with an On3 valuation that reaches over $400k, but if the opportunity comes along to double that and head for a high profile program, it would be hard to see him passing that up.
Mateer saw firsthand last year's Cougars starter Cam Ward go to Miami and become a superstar with Ward's valuation now sitting at over $2 million. Granted, Ward is likely a much better player than Mateer is, but the demonstrated ability to leave Washington State, continue to excel, and ultimately tremendously raise your value as a college athlete may be enough for Mateer to take his chances in the portal.
The Cougars will have three games remaining this season for Mateer to even further entice larger programs to make big offers. Starting off with New Mexico and ending the year with Oregon State and Wyoming, keep an eye on Mateer and Washington State as to how they finish the season and how he plays as a potential name to watch from a portal standpoint.