Washington Women's Soccer Players Star in adidas NIL Campaign
Ahead of the NCAA Division I Women's Soccer Championship, six University of Washington players star in a new NIL campaign with the Huskies' apparel partner. adidas collaborated with their NIL partner Postgame to recruit a crew of student-athletes for a content shoot to showcase passing drills that can improve a team’s performance on the field.
Resulting in a video and blog post for adidas, this campaign launched ahead of the Huskies' first round matchup against Utah State. Washington players featured in the adidas campaign include forwards Andrea Leyva and Radisson Banks, midfielders Tatum Thomason and Kelsey Branson, and defenders Riley Brown and Kolo Suliafu.
"I first want to say thank you to adidas for allowing me to have an amazing experience collaborating with such an iconic brand,” Branson said. “I was thrilled not only to be able to work with them, but my teammates as well in order to create this campaign. So much work was put in behind the scenes. I’m so excited for it to be out there and help anyone in the soccer community.”
Our partnership with adidas continues to evolve,” said Abby Boustead, Director of Operations for Postgame. “What started as an ambassador program focused on UGC content with thousands of college athletes has matured into multiple brand campaigns throughout the year with elevated style content and now full-on production type of filming. We appreciate adidas trusting us with this process and their continued partnership.”
Postgame and adidas recently launched a trick shot campaign with over 30 college athletes including Xavier Restrepo of Miami, Will Rogers of Washington, Jayda Curry of Louisville and Hunter Dickinson of Kansas, among others.
The Huskies finished the regular season 10-6-3 and advanced to the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament, falling to eventual champion UCLA. They earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament and next face Utah State on November 15.