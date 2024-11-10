WATCH: Five-Star Auburn Tigers QB Commit Rushes Field During Ole Miss Visit
The Auburn Tigers will have to keep one of their prized commits held close to the chest after he got a unique opportunity while visiting the Ole Miss Rebels this weekend.
It was a huge day in Oxford for the Rebels. They were able to step up and take down the Georgia Bulldogs. This is one of the biggest wins during the Lane Kiffin era and one of his biggest targets was there to see it in person.
Five-star quarterback Deuce Knight is currently in town visiting Ole Miss, so he was up close and personal with the massive win. A video shared by Ari Wasserman shows Knight rushing the field with Rebels fans and wearing full Ole Miss gear.
In a world dominated by NIL, this is an interesting way to get an edge up on the competition. Knight currently holds the ninth overall spot for On3's NIL high school football NIL value rankings with an estimate of $808k.
The Mississippi native is one of the top quarterbacks in the country. He currently holds the fourth spot in the 247Sports composite position rankings. He's the 27th-best player in the country and second in his state.
Needless to say, he would be a massive gain for either school.
There are no signs pointing towards a de-commitment, though, no one can consider a player theirs until they land on campus and put on pads. Even then they are never secure these days, with the threat of the transfer portal.
Not that any recruit should have expected the Tigers to win a lot of games this season, but a 3-6 record during Hugh Freeze's second year in Auburn is not a great look. Ole Miss keeping themselves alive in the playoff race with a top-five win obviously gives them the momentum in that court.
Knight is the highest composite-ranked prospect in the Tigers 2025 recruiting class. He could compete for early playing time there and is the only quarterback in the class. Auburn needs to do all they can to keep him around.
Freeze needs a player like Knight to turn the program around.
Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss would also like to bring him in as their class currently lacks a real star player. There is no one within the top-100 nationally and they don't have a quarterback currently committed. The only passer in their previous class was a three-star.