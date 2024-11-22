WATCH: Kansas Jayhawks Basketball Star Leads adidas Trick Shot NIL Campaign
The Kansas Jayhawks basketball star is making big plays both on and off the court as he is a major part of the latest NIL campaign from Adidas.
Hunter Dickinson was one of the top athletes featured in the legendary shoe company's Trick Shot NIL campaign, which produced a neat 36-long advertisement.
The ad features Dickinson along with other top college athletes such as Miami Hurricanes receiver Xavier Restrepo, Washington Huskies quarterback Will Rogers, Louisville Cardinals guard Jayda Curry and more making trick shots in their respective sports.
Dickinson gets the only speaking part of the video, after sinking what looked to be a half-court plus heave: "They say big men can't shoot, guess they never met me."
Ironically, the fifth-year senior doesn't really stretch the floor very much as a shooter during games. This season, he is averaging 0.4 makes on 1.2 attempts per game. That is the lowest mark since his freshman season, but is still around what he has done for much of his career.
Adidas signed him to an NIL deal last September, shortly after he transferred to the Jayhawks from the Michigan Wolverines.
He is the exact type of player that NIL will benefit the most, and it likely played a large part both in him going to Kansas in the first place and sticking around for his final year of eligibility.
The basketball program for the Jayhawks is likely given more resources than the Wolverines, given that it is the biggest sport on campus. Michigan is clearly more focused pushing their resources towards their football team.
While Dickinson is a collegiate star and one of the biggest names in the country, he doesn't project as someone that will go on to be a star in the NBA. Deals like this allow him to maximize his value as a basketball player without worrying about making it to the next level, at least as much.
Dickinson is picking up right where he left off last season with 17.8 points, 10.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.8 steals per game. All of those marks are either right at or below where he was last year.
With Zach Edey now in the NBA, the path is clear for the Kansas star to make his mark as the best center in the country. He is off to a good start, leading the top-ranked Jayhawks to a 5-0 start and a win over the North Carolina Tar Heels.