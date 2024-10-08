Watch: Texas and Oklahoma QBs Appear in Commercial Ahead of Rivalry Showdown
The Red River Shootout between the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners is one of the most iconic rivalries in all of college football.
From it being held at the neutral site Cotton Bowl in Dallas to the Texas State Fair going on right outside the venue to a century of history and pageantry, it is emblematic of what makes the sport of college football so great. But this year's edition, which will be played this upcoming weekend with both teams coming off bye weeks, got a little bit of an extra wrinkle.
Texas junior quarterback Quinn Ewers and Oklahoma true freshman quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. appear together in a Dr. Pepper commercial ahead of the huge game in which both players hold the iconic maroon can and put on Dr. Pepper gear, finishing with a graphic that reads "Respecting your biggest rivals choice of soda? It's a pepper thing,":
Ewers has been a serious player in the NIL space for some time now as one of the most highly valued athletes in all of college sports, having signed deals with a number of the biggest brands including Dr. Pepper previously. He has appeared since the preseason in the soda's famous 'Fansville' commercials and his brand has only continued to grow as Texas has experienced success.
Ewers is due to return from injury for the rivalry showdown with all eyes on him, and having lost to the Sooners last season, he will be out for revenge.
Hawkins, on the other hand, has only just recently taken over as Oklahoma's starting quarterback and is still a new player in the sport, so his brand is only really just beginning to take off. To this point, Dr. Pepper is his first major deal he has signed, but if he can continue to play well and put the Sooners into the conversation for major accomplishments this season, he will absolutely be sought after.
A victory over the No. 1 team in the country in Texas in a primetime rivalry showdown would certainly go a long way towards starting to establish himself as a commodity that brands will want to back.