Wealth of donor tied to major college programs surges to No. 2 worldwide
College sports underwent a significant transformation about four years ago when the name, image, and likeness (NIL) program became a sanctioned and approved initiative. The program allowed athletes to market themselves to companies and corporations, earning money to advertise and promote products. Some athletes have become national brand ambassadors and earned millions of dollars. Caitlin Clark, Livvy Dunne, and Shedeur Sanders all became multi-millionaires during their time in college.
With vague guidance and a limited ability to provide compliance rules, NIL quickly morphed into a pay-for-play scheme. Wealthy donors and alums returned to their schools with pockets full of cash and helped their chosen programs offer deals to entice the best in the nation to play for them. One of the biggest stories in NIL recruiting involved last year's top-rated football recruit, Bryce Underwood. Underwood had been committed to LSU for months and gave no indications of changing his mind. Enter Jolin Ellison, Michigan alum and wife of the now-second-richest man in the world, Oracle founder Larry Ellison.
Jolin, as a proud alum, reportedly had no desire to see her beloved football program fall to the depths she had witnessed during her time as a student. Her husband, Larry Ellison, was willing to help her in her endeavors to get talent to Michigan. Underwood soon flipped to Michigan on the back of a reported $12-million NIL deal. The Ellisons became more involved in supporting the team and even earned shoutouts from leaders of the Champions Circle collective, the most prominent collective supporting Michigan athletes. This situation highlights the impact that a well-connected and financially secure alum base can have on a program.
