West Virginia Football Coach Offers To Join Potential Trump NIL Commission
Ever since President Donald Trump announced his intent to form a presidential commission on college sports, the consensus has tried to figure out what that would actually entail.
As Yahoo! Sports insider Ross Dellenger has reported on the endeavor, the commission is expected to examine player movement in the transfer portal, NIL, and revenue sharing, among several other facets.
The commission is expected to have Nick Saban in a key role—though he isn't entirely sure what he'd be co-chairing.
Saban's inclusion at least makes sense, given his impact on the sport and the fact that he's no longer a player in college football.
The same can't be said for West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Rich Rodriguez, who recently expressed interest in joining the commission.
Rich Rodriguez Pitches Role on Presidential NIL Commission With Nick Saban
Rodriguez recently did a radio interview on Sirius XM, where Nick Kosko with On3 Sports reports he shared his desire to team up with who he called the greatest college football coach of all time in this unknown endeavor.
“I will give him my cell number,” Rodriguez said. “If they want an active coach to be on a deal, I’ll be on that sucker. And you know, I’ve got some experience. I could help from a current standpoint. I don’t know if they need me, though, but having Coach Saban on there … he doesn’t have an interest to help his team or whatever … He’s truly about college football."
According to Rodriguez, someone who has spoken of the importance of culture in the age of NIL and the transfer portal, the state of the sport is one he doesn't see a pathway to screw up.
“And college football is such a great entity, it’s hard to screw it up, you know?" Rodriguez continued. "I mean, you can do whatever you want; it’s still going to be that passion for your school and for that level of athletes. So we’ve done enough things to screw it up in the last couple of years. I think we’re … going to start trending the other way and get it right, and Coach will help that for sure.”
Rodriguez is likely correct in stating that fan passion and interest will never completely disappear, even if the sport is in disarray.
He accurately assesses that sufficient actions, or the absence of them, have led to the current state of college football.
However, would it be a good idea to include active coaches on this vague commission, the purpose of which Saban is still uncertain about?
There's no way to guarantee the opinions of active coaches would be without bias, resentment, or hurt feelings on player movement or players being paid, and that those views wouldn't taint their opinions on a commission.
The first point of order has to be a clear definition of this presidential commission on college sports. That would illuminate whether it's even remotely appropriate to discuss a panel with current leaders in the sport.