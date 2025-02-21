West Virginia Introduces NIL Bill With Focus on Protection for College Athletes
While many state lawmakers bizarrely intertwine themselves in the college sports landscape with bills to exempt NIL earnings from income tax, West Virginia has moved to protect student athletes.
A bill introduced in the West Virginia House of Delegates would shield athletes from NCAA investigations into NIL activities, as the impending House v. NCAA settlement is set to alter college sports.
The settlement to allow revenue sharing, should it be approved as it reads, would require all third-party NIL deals of $600 or more to be approved by an established NCAA vetting agency.
West Virginia lawmakers want to prohibit that level of involvement in student athletes’ contracts and right to publicity through their name, image, and likeness.
As reported by On3 Sports, the five-page bill would allow universities to provide NIL via revenue share while barring athletes from entering into certain NIL deals, including alcohol, drugs, tobacco, and gambling.
In the eternal battle to ensure student athletes are not classified legally as employees, despite college sports moving further from the amateurism model by the day, the bill conforms to those efforts by the NCAA with Congress.
“Nothing in this article shall be construed to qualify a student-athlete as an employee of an institution because the student-athlete engages in name, image, or likeness opportunities,” the bill excerpt reads.
West Virginia does have a graduated state income tax rate, ranging from 2.2% to 4.82%. Rather than join the wave of states introducing NIL bills to shield earnings from taxation, the state lawmakers are focused on fighting back at the NCAA.
There is currently no federal NIL bill, despite fervent attempts by NCAA president Charlie Baker and Power Four commissioners to persuade Capitol Hill for a state preemption that would override the mélange of state NIL laws.
States are thereby tasked with enacting legislation to protect athletes from the NCAA launching investigations into a Wild West landscape they allowed to fester by failing to proactively safeguard NIL.
West Virginia is simply the latest to try to prevent the NCAA from investigating athletes through the bill put forth this week. Missouri and Texas have successfully passed laws, and Missouri extended theirs to include high school recruits, who become eligible for NIL deals and endorsement money once they sign with an in-state college.
“No institution, athletic association, athletic conference, or other organization with authority over intercollegiate athletics may: open an investigation, penalize, suspend, take other adverse action, or declare a student-athlete ineligible from intercollegiate athletic competition,” the bill states.