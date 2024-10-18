Western Kentucky Athletes Sign Savory NIL Deal with Popular Steakhouse
In a huge move for Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, over 30 student-athletes have signed Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) contracts with Outback Steakhouse, marking the largest NIL partnership for the global restaurant chain.
This collaboration, facilitated by Hilltopper Sports Properties, brings together student-athletes from all 11 of WKU’s athletic programs and establishes a significant new relationship between the university and a long-standing local supporter.
Through the partnership, WKU athletes will receive weekly gift cards from Outback Steakhouse in exchange for promoting the restaurant on their social media channels, including Instagram and TikTok. This marks a significant opportunity for the Hilltoppers’ athletes to engage with the community while capitalizing on their brands.
“This is a special moment not only for our partnership with Outback but for many of our student-athletes who are receiving a terrific NIL opportunity,” said Collin Stoecker, Assistant Athletic Director for Student-Athlete Development and NIL at WKU. “We’re passionate about continuing to grow NIL support for our Hilltoppers, and Outback has provided a huge boost to those efforts with their partnership.”
The agreement with Outback represents more than just a business deal; it deepens the restaurant’s connection to the WKU community. Outback’s General Manager, Brian Kinch, expressed his excitement about the partnership, noting the restaurant’s long-standing relationship with the university.
“We are proud to partner with these outstanding athletes at Outback Bowling Green,” said Kinch. “As long-standing supporters of WKU Athletics, we are excited to continue this tradition by enhancing our collaboration to include NIL partnerships, further strengthening our commitment to the WKU community.”
The NIL contracts, signed during a launch event at Outback’s Bowling Green location, reflect a broader trend of businesses leveraging NIL deals to engage with college athletes directly. As WKU athletes like football star Dallas Walker take advantage of these opportunities, the partnership between Outback and WKU boosts the restaurant’s visibility and fosters stronger community ties.
"We receive tremendous support from our local fans, and it’s great to have businesses like Outback backing us," said Walker. "Everyone in the community enjoys following our teams, whether it’s football, basketball, or other sports. Their backing truly means a lot to us, and we’re very grateful for it."
Beyond the NIL contracts, Outback continues to support WKU Athletics through radio advertisements and loyalty incentives on Big Red’s Rewards app. This expanded partnership, which extends beyond just the athletic department and into the lives of individual athletes, highlights the growing importance of NIL deals and money in modern collegiate sports.