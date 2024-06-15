Where Does Olivia 'Livvy' Dunne Rank Among All NIL Athletes?
Olivia "Livvy" Dunne has made a massive name for herself throughout her college athletic career.
Known for being a superstar gymnast with the LSU Tigers, Dunne has blossomed into one of the most popular social media influencers as well.
As of right now, Dunne has a total social media following of over 13.2 million people and counting. Her name is getting bigger each and every day.
During the 2023-24 college gymnastics season, Dunne helped lead LSU to a National Championship. It was the first championship that the school had ever won in the sport.
Outside of gymnastics, Dunne has been a social media star. Starting off her social media stardom on TikTok back in 2020, she has grown to become the most-followed NCAA athlete on social media.
Dunne started off on TikTok posting videos about gymnastics, but then moved into doing much more than that. She's doing everyday videos and has become an Instagram sensation as well.
What is just as impressive as Dunne's social media presence and gymnastics career has been her success in the NIL market.
On3 has listed Dunne as the second-most financially successful athlete in the NIL market. Currently, she is projected to have a valuation of $3.9 million.
The only athlete with a higher valuation is none other than Colorado Buffaloes star quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
Even though Sanders has a higher NIL valuation, he is way behind on social media followers. The rankings list him as having 2.5 million social followers as of right now.
All of that being said, Dunne has built something very special. Starting from the bottom and working her way up, she has set herself up for life. Behind an impressive athletic ability to being a natural on camera, Dunne's future is bright she's already set herself up for life.