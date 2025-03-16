Where Former Colorado Buffaloes Star, NIL Standout Could Land in NFL Draft
The NFL draft is around the corner, and the NFL world will converge on Green Bay, Wis. with an attempt to surpass the attendance record set by Detroit in 2024.
Mock drafts are abundant and widely varied.
University of Miami quarterback Cam Ward appears to be the consensus first pick for the Tennessee Titans, though there are rumors the Titans may be considering trading the pick.
While Ward garners much attention as the top overall prospect, another quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, is generating significant buzz leading up to and following the draft festivities.
Sanders, the 2024 Champion of NIL ($6.0 Million) and son of Colorado head coach and legendary defensive back Deion “Prime Time” Sanders, raises the question of whether he will don his father's signature jerry curl and gold chains from 1989.
According to scouts, Sanders is projected to be selected within the Top 10 picks. His statistics at Colorado are impressive. In two years, he threw for 7,364 yards with 64 touchdowns and only 13 interceptions. Notably, he was sacked 94 times over 25 games, which complicates the evaluation of his pocket presence and footwork.
Sanders’s throws can be categorized into two groups: quick screens and extended drops featuring deep crossing patterns. He possesses all the attributes of a potential great quarterback: a strong arm, size and athleticism. His highest-rated traits are toughness and leadership. Sanders demonstrated his resolve by leading Colorado to multiple victories, showcasing a never-say-die attitude.
For any team selecting him, he may not be an immediate starter. His skills will need refinement, but this should not be seen as a drawback. Not every great NFL quarterback starts from week one. Teams that are willing to allow time for development can lead to better opportunities, improved talent around him, valuable coaching experience and a system that aligns with his skill set.
When it comes to projecting where he might land, it is unlikely that a team outside the Top 20 could assemble a trade package to move into the Top 10.
Several teams can be eliminated. The New England Patriots at No. 4 seem satisfied with quarterback Drake Maye. The Jacksonville Jaguars, which picks at No. 5, is committed long-term to Trevor Lawrence. The Chicago Bears pick at No. 10 and selected Caleb Williams No. 1 overall last season.
Assuming the Tennessee Titans, who have the No. 1 overall selection, choose Cam Ward, the spotlight turns to Cleveland (No. 2), the New York Giants (No. 3), the Las Vegas Raiders (No. 6), New York Jets (No. 7), the Carolina Panthers (No. 8), and the New Orleans Saints (No. 9).
Cleveland Browns (No. 2)
Cleveland recently traded for quarterback Kenny Pickett. This note is significant to mention, but it actually means nothing in terms of Sanders. There are questions about Sanders’ desirability as the Browns being a landing spot. While the Browns boast a strong defense and an opportunity for Sanders to learn behind Pickett, the organization may not be a preferred destination for him.
New York Giants (No. 3)
The Giants’ front office likely regrets their decision to participate in HBO's "Hard Knocks last offseason. One executive said, “We can’t pay a running back $14 million per season; we need to build this franchise around Daniel Jones.” Oops.
Had they signed running back Saquon Barkley, they wouldn’t have this draft selection. But the Philadelphia Eagles wouldn’t have won the Super Bowl either.
This setting could benefit Sanders, given the New York media spotlight and the presence of talented young receiver Malik Nabers. More to come on the Giants...
Las Vegas Raiders (No. 6)
The Raiders have added veteran quarterback Geno Smith and welcomed the ageless Pete Carroll as their new head coach. The Las Vegas situation is ripe for something of this magnitude. Smith could serve as an ideal mentor for a year while the Raiders continue to strengthen their roster, particularly after making many defensive free-agent acquisitions, including retaining defensive star Maxx Crosby.
Three factors make this situation particularly intriguing:
Chip Kelly – Carroll brought in Kelly to run the offense. Kelly has not been the hot name in coaching for some time but coming off of a national championship at Ohio State, he will continue the trend of implementing college style offenses for athletic quarterbacks.
It’s Vegas Baby! - If you are looking to give your franchise an injection of excitement, why not look to Shedeur Sanders and Coach Prime? This is a match made in marketing heaven.
Tom Brady – It’s no coincidence that the Raiders have been making sensible decisions over the past three months. Tom Brady is likely influencing this direction, or, more importantly, owner Mark Davis is paying attention to Brady's input. The pairing of Sanders and Brady could be a match made in football heaven.
It is entirely possible that the Raiders will have to mortgage the farm to make their move to three. If I were the Giants, I would hold this pick for ransom. The Giants are not ready for a quarterback, especially one who isn't immediately prepared to play. They are several players away from being competitive, let alone contenders.
One factor that could influence this decision is the uncertainty surrounding Giants head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen, who may be on the hot seat. The smart thing to do would be to trade down for more talent, but why do that if someone else will be coaching the team and watching those players develop?
It's mid-March now, so let's gear up for the NFL draft for the next 42 days.
There will be no shortage of rumors, especially with the Giants, Raiders and let's not forget the Jets looking to steal the Giants' spotlight.