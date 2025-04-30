Why Arch Manning Won't Be on EA Sports College Football 26 Cover This Year
Arch Manning won’t be gracing the cover of EA Sports College Football 26, and that’s entirely by design.
According to Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian, both he and Manning declined EA Sports’ invitation to participate in a photoshoot at the Rose Bowl for the upcoming release.
It marks the second straight year Manning has opted out of EA’s high-profile rollout, despite entering the 2025 season as one of the sport’s biggest stars and most marketable names.
This decision, like much of what surrounds the Manning brand, appears deliberate.
After spending two years behind Quinn Ewers, Manning is finally set to take the reins as Texas' starting quarterback.
He appeared in 10 games last season, starting two, and totaled 939 passing yards, nine touchdowns and four rushing scores.
Manning held the offense steady during Ewers’ absence and saw limited action during the College Football Playoff. With Ewers now headed to the Miami Dolphins, Manning’s opportunity to carve out his own Longhorns legacy begins Aug. 30, when Texas opens the season on the road against the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Even with his on-field role solidified, his off-field presence remains tightly controlled.
Last year, Manning famously declined the standard $600 NIL payment being offered to players appearing in College Football 25.
While thousands of athletes accepted that sum, Manning held out.
Eventually, he agreed to be featured after negotiations reportedly landed him a far more lucrative package worth between $50,000 and $60,000. That deal made headlines and arguably helped set a precedent for higher-value NIL compensation tied to major commercial platforms.
Now, even with his profile rising, Manning has passed again.
It’s unclear whether EA’s financial offer failed to meet expectations or if the move was a strategic brand management decision.
Sarkisian offered no further details, only noting that it was a joint decision between the player and the program.
While many would undoubtedly seize this opportunity, Manning's absence may ultimately benefit his long-term success.
Ewers, his predecessor and a cover athlete last year, tumbled to the seventh round of the NFL draft. Michigan Wolverines running back Donovan Edwards, another featured star on the cover, went undrafted.
It's not quite the Madden Curse, but maybe the spotlight comes with risk.
In an era where NIL money is as much about leverage as it is performance, Manning continues to play the long game.
And for now, that means sitting out the spotlight — at least when the price isn’t right.