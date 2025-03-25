Wingstop Builds Star-Studded March Madness NIL Roster for New Campaign
Wingstop restaurant chain has been a mainstay of the NIL era, partnering with star athletes across the country. With the NCAA Tournament in full swing and the Sweet Sixteen next on the docket, the chicken wing powerhouse has added new athletes to their growing roster.
The brand has signed a who's who of March Madness heading to the next round — including two-time All-American first team member Hannah Hidalgo of Notre Dame and first-team All-Big 12 honoree Caleb Love of Arizona — to share their favorite chicken wing flavors.
In the social media-based campaign, Hidalgo, the ACC Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, highlights her choice of Sweet Chili Glaze, Hot Honey Rub, Lemon Pepper, Spicy Korean Q.
Love - the 2024 Pac-12 Player of the Year - fancies Hickory Smoked BBQ, Cajun, Lemon Pepper and Hot Honey Rub.
Additional members of Wingstop's NIL roster — and their preferred flavors — includes:
Bree Hall, South Carolina: Hot Honey Rub, Lemon Pepper, Louisiana Rub
Janiah Barker, UCLA: Lemon Pepper, Hawaiian, Hickory Smoked BBQ
Karter Knox, Arkansas: Hot Honey Rub, Sweet Chili Glaze, Lemon Pepper
Tahaad Pettiford, Auburn: Sweet Chili Glaze, Spicy Korean Q, Lemon Pepper, Hawaiian
Hidalgo made history this season as a back-to-back first-team All-American — with USC's JuJu Watkins — joining a very exclusive club of women's players that includes UConn legend Maya Moore and Oklahoma great Courtney Paris.
In past NCAA Tournaments, Wingstop has partnered with superstar college basketball players — especially women's players — including Texas All-American Rori Harmon and now-WNBA stars Angel Reese, Lexie Hull, Rhyne Howard, among others.
The college basketball stars' favorite flavors can be ordered now through Wingstop’s new Full Court Flavor Feast.