Wisconsin Badgers Launch Immersive All Access Basketball Docuseries
The Wisconsin Badgers have partnered with the Emmy-nominated team at Learfield Studios to give fans an up-close and personal view of their favorite teams, coaches, and student-athletes. Teaming up with Badger Sports Properties, this collaboration kicked off with the launch of All Access: Wisconsin Men’s Basketball, a three-part docuseries that takes fans behind the scenes as the Badgers gear up for the 2024-25 season.
The series premiered on October 16, and new episodes are being released every Wednesday, building up to the Badgers' season opener against Holy Cross on November 4. Each episode provides a peek into the behind-the-scenes efforts of head coach Greg Gard and his squad, capturing key moments from practices, player interviews, and team bonding events, offering fans a rare opportunity to see the basketball program’s inner workings and get to know the personalities of the players and coaches.
For Coach Greg Gard, this series is also a chance to show how his program is evolving amid the ever-changing landscape of college athletics. “At Wisconsin, we are fortunate to have a passionate and engaged fanbase,” Gard said in a press release. “We look forward to providing an inside look and sharing the stories of our program. This offseason has brought plenty of change, not only in the landscape of college athletics but also within our program. We have stayed at the forefront of these changes while also remaining true to the core values that make Wisconsin basketball successful. This series will give fans a behind-the-scenes look at our team and the work being done leading up to the tip-off of a new season.”
This collaboration signals a fresh direction for Wisconsin Athletics as they continue to embrace digital storytelling, offering fans more immersive content and exclusive behind-the-scenes access. Scott Silvestri, General Manager of Badger Sports Properties, echoed this sentiment. “We’re excited to bring their high-quality content and unprecedented behind-the-scenes access to Badger fans across our 25 varsity sports, and are grateful to PinSeekers for their support of our first original content series featuring the men’s basketball program.”
The debut episode of All Access has been met with enthusiasm, and praised for immersing fans in the team’s journey and stoking excitement for the upcoming season. Fans can catch episodes on Wisconsin Athletics' social media platforms or stream them on the Wisconsin Badgers' YouTube channel. This series is just the beginning, as Learfield plans to bring the same in-depth format to other Wisconsin sports, giving fans an inside look at different programs throughout the year. This storytelling approach promises to go beyond the typical game-day experience, with the potential for even more engaging content in the future.