Wisconsin's New Camp Randall Alcohol Policy Will Make Athletes Richer
Yesterday, the University of Wisconsin became the sixteenth school in the Big Ten to offer alcohol during football games in its general seating area. The historic change, which has garnered much praise from Wisconsin fans, will go into effect during their first home game on August 30th when the Badgers take on Western Michigan –– with a 24.5 point spread favoring Wisconsin, those in attendance may rely on the new offerings to keep entertained.
While Wisconsin football lagged behind the contemporary practice of allowing alcohol during games, it is among the pioneers of leveraging in-stadium alcohol sales to benefit its student-athletes. Wisconsin is one of many schools whose NIL Collective has partnered with a local craft brewery to make a co-branded novelty beer that redirects part of the sales price to athletes.
Varsity Golden Ale is the creation of a partnership between Potosi Brewing and Wisconsin’s NIL arm, The Varsity Collective. Using Badger-inspired branding, the unique brew pledges 20% of all sales back to The Varsity Collective to provide “earning opportunities required for the Badgers to continue competing for championships.” Simply put, sales of Varsity Golden Ale aid Wisconsin in recruiting and bolster the payment packages the Badgers can offer their revenue athletes in the NIL-rich Big Ten. Unlike many NIL Collective funding solicitations, NIL beer offers a valuable good to those who want to support their team.
According to a source within the Wisconsin Athletic Department: “While our complete beverage lineup has not been finalized, we are excited to confirm that Varsity Golden Ale will be available at Camp Randall Stadium this season.” The allowance of alcohol will, without a doubt, help increase the revenue generated at Wisconsin football games, but Wisconsin is also primed to utilize NIL beer sales in-stadium to allow fans to contribute to NIL initiatives, feel more connected to their team, and support local business.
Wisconsin is among the early adopters of this practice. Within the Big Ten alone, Iowa’s Swarm Golden Ale, USC’s Fight on! Pale Ale, Minnesota’s Duck Duck Beer, and others have moved their NIL beers beyond liquor store shelves and into the stadium. Camp Randall’s change of alcohol policy will not just make fans a bit happier, but will also make student-athletes a bit richer.