WME Sports Inks Two Freshman SEC Basketball Stars to NIL Representation
WME Sports is a titan in the world of sports agencies. When it comes to NIL representation, they only sign athletes with high earning potential, not only on the field but also off of it. With a notable collegiate roster that includes Olivia Dunne and Kiyan Anthony, WME Sports has already tapped into the most influential players in the college game, so when the company adds another athlete to its elite crew, those at home need to take notice. This week, WME added two freshmen who appear to be next up: Texas guard Tre Johnson and LSU guard Vyctorius Miller.
Johnson came to UT with high expectations. The Garland, Texas native was ranked the fifth-best player in the 2024 high school class and was lauded for his scoring ability and excellent accuracy from deep. The five-star prospect is early into his collegiate career, but after six games and a lot of usage, he has walked into a solid Longhorns program, averaging over 20 points while shooting the three-ball at a 46.3% clip.
For Johnson, the sky is the limit –– and maximizing his NIL earnings as a budding collegiate star and likely lottery pick in the 2025 NBA draft seems prudent. Johnson has already signed NIL deals with PSD Underwear and Panini, but for a player of his ability, the opportunities will soon come flowing in now that he is on the national stage. WME Sports will play no small part in making Tre Johnson a household name before March.
Second in the high-profile WME Sports signings is LSU guard Vyctorius “VJ” Miller. The Los Angeles native boasts NBA potential, and while it is less certain that he will be a one-and-done talent like Johnson, Miller has skillsets that look to translate at both the college and professional levels. Early in his career, he has yet to see starter minutes, but his time on the court has been effective, averaging 11.5 points in 19 minutes per game.
Miller yields a significant social media presence, and part of his affinity for the spotlight is hereditary. Notably, Miller is the nephew of American music mogul Master P, who, as many forget, had a brief stint as a member of the Toronto Raptors. Fame, athleticism, and hustle run in the bloodline, and as we’ve already seen from many success stories in the NCAA ranks, like fellow WME client Kiyan Anthony, this profile is a recipe for success. Miller has already signed a high-profile NIL deal with Under Armour, and his trajectory only appears ready to take off.
Fans of the Longhorns and the Tigers are excited about their incoming stars. With the help of WME Sports, these two athletes are primed to have their influence span much further than only Austin and Baton Rouge. Come March, these will be the athletes who are the face of their sport.