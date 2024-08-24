WNBA Legend Reveals Only Key to Stopping Indiana Fever Star Caitlin Clark
Caitlin Clark has taken the WNBA by storm during her rookie season with the Indiana Fever.
Not only has she brought record viewership to the league, she has been making history as a rookie.
Clark has been nothing close to a disappointment after all of the hype about her being the greatest women's college basketball player of all-time.
As the season has gone on, Clark has started playing better. She is looking more and more like the electrifying superstar that she was in college on a more consistent basis in the WNBA.
A WNBA legend has spoken out about Clark and revealed the main key to defending against her. Sue Bird revealed one of the main reasons that the rookie guard has gotten better as the season has progressed.
“At the start of the season, everybody had their panties in a twist over Caitlin getting picked up full court. What I’m not surprised by is naturally, during a WNBA season, teams and players, you start to get a little tired… it’s hard to keep that discipline to guard a player like that. I’m not surprised it dropped off, but oh, what do you know, she’s no longer getting picked up full court."
Bird continued forward, revealing more about how Clark is finding so much success at this point in the season.
"What you’re seeing now is Caitlin now is able to push the ball up the floor. She’s able to hit those get-ahead passes. I won’t be surprised if as the season gets later into like playoff runs if you start to see teams do more, and you’re definitely going to see it in the playoffs.”
Whatever has been happening, it needs to keep happening. Behind Clark's impressive play, the Fever have slowly started becoming a team to watch down the stretch.
Clark has found success at every level and that is continuing in the WNBA. Not only has she found success on the court, she has built a very successful life for herself off the court as well.
Speaking of her off-the-court success, it all started in the NIL marketplace. Clark was given an NIL valuation of $3.1 million. She was one of the biggest NIL stars during her tenure.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what the rest of her rookie season has in store. Clark has proven all of the doubters wrong. She looks ready to continue doing so.