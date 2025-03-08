Women's History Month Kicks Off with New NIL Campaign, Uplifting Female Athletes
In a new campaign that is set to ignite female athletes, ZIYNX is launching a year-long project to bring well-deserved media coverage, funding and investment to women's sports.
The "We've Always Been Here" campaign is a movement that is determined to shine a light on female athletes that have been dominating their respective fields this whole time. Female athletes that sell the campaign t-shirts will receive $5 for each shirt sold; a direct investment towards each athlete regardless of their field or school.
ZIYNX has emphasized that this athlete-driven affiliate program is no joke and is taking aim at the stigma that surrounds women's sports.
Through real investment efforts, 20 percent of all campaign efforts will be used for NIL deals, career-building resources and storytelling grants. A special deal in honor of all women in sports will be held on March 8-9, including reduced prices for the shirts. Every last penny of these proceeds will be redirected to NIL funding for female student-athletes.
The important piece of this whole campaign is that it covers all of the bases in women's sports. The CEO and founder of ZIYNX, Joe Carney, added his comments, explaining that women competing at any level deserve recognition and empowerment:
"For too long, female athletes have been measured by TV ratings and social media numbers, but their impact is far greater than that. This isn't just about visibility it's about real investment. Not just for the top 1%, but for every female athlete, ensuring they leave college or the professional level feeling empowered, inspired, and prepared for what's next."
Carney gives credit to the female athletes that pushed this movement forward, creating a space for their peers to thrive and compete. With legitimate branding opportunities, the campaign has the potential to reach audiences far and wide.
Many athletes in many different disciplines have thrown their hat into the ring to become trailblazers in the "We've Always Been Here" movement.
Texas Longhorn and senior forward Aaliyah Moore is just one of the few student-athletes that have joined ZIYNX's campaign. Joining her are athletes like fellow Longhorn Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda, Paige Thaxton of the University of Michigan, UNC's Harley McNeal, Alexis Morton of the University of Richmond and Tallen Edwards of Oklahoma State University.
The full list of athletes can be found, here.
ZIYNX will be looking to push their movement to greater heights as more and more female athletes take the spotlight. With the new campaign, talent can continue to be highlighted as well as the inspiring backstories of so many female athletes.