Women’s NIL Rankings Released, Top Four Athletes Break Million Dollar Club
Name, image and likeness valuation comes from three main characteristics: exposure, performance and influence. Because monetary details are not specified for the general public, On3 NIL Valuation uses a proprietary algorithm to rank student-athletes according to their prospective market value in conjunction with existing deals and influence.
On Tuesday, On3 set out to provide updated rankings for the top 10 performing athletes in Women's NIL 100. Here are the current rankings:
1. Livvy Dunne ($4.1 million)
2. Flau'Jae Johnson ($1.5 million)
3. Paige Bueckers ($1.5 million)
4. Kai Trump ($1.2 million)
5. Haley Cavinder ($889K)
6. Hanna Cavinder ($862K)
7. Hailey Van Lith ($772K)
8. Nijaree Canady ($751K)
9. Juju Watkins ($739K)
10. Anna Frey ($681K)
The top four prospects within On3's Top 10 list are among some of the more prominent names in the sporting world, today. Dunne, Johnson, Bueckers and Trump have all capitalized on the business opportunity within their industries.
Starting off with Dunne, it has been abundantly clear that her involvement in the NIL world has been a moving force since the beginning (2021). She is currently in her fifth year of collegiate gymnastics with the Louisiana State Tigers. Dunne's performance on the mat is just as astounding as her multi-tiered resume of brand deals. From Nautica to American Eagle, Dunne is involved in it all.
Johnson is another breakout star repping LSU colors. On the court, she has made a name for herself under head coach Kim Mulkey and has played with and against some major names in NCAA and professional basketball. Johnson was able to build up her brand from the ground, sharing her talent in the music industry as a hip-hop wannabe. She has since built up her social media presence around music, tailoring her brand deals among similar industries like JBL Audio.
Staying on the court, Bueckers is On3's next million-dollar athlete, valued at $1.5 million like Johnson. Bueckers puts in amazing work for the UConn Huskies, leading her team behind the ball with an average performance of 18.8 points per game, 4.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists.
She is currently sitting at No. 1 in the WNBA mock draft, looking to elevate her professional game with brand deals and big endorsements. Bueckers is set to join the new Unrivaled league and carries major deals from Nike and Gatorade.
Rounding out the last of the million-dollar valuations, Trump has gotten an early start to her collegiate career. Over the summer, she signed with the Miami Hurricanes to join their golf program, earning an ever-growing stock in NIL. Her social media presence is outstanding and will set her up for some major deals in the future. Trump will definitely be a force to reckon with as she steps into college sports.