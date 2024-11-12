World of Warcraft Makes NIL Debut with Washington Huskies
With the long-awaited return of EA Sports' College Football 25 over the Summer, video games have been the talk of NIL this season. Now, another iconic franchise - outside of the football arena - has entered the NIL conversation. To celebrate the 20th anniversary of their critically acclaimed online multiplayer game World of Warcraft, Blizzard Entertainment has announced its first college sports collaboration with the University of Washington.
This week, the school will be rebranded as the “University of Warcraft," - featuring a new logo - culminating with in-game activation during Friday night's home finale versus UCLA. The game will feature World of Warcraft mascots leading the team out to the field, special shirts for the student section and visuals integrated into the Husky Stadium video board production, among other unique elements
"We are thrilled to unite interactive entertainment with the sports industry to celebrate 20 incredible years of World of Warcraft delighting millions of players worldwide," said Monica Austin, head of marketing at Blizzard Entertainment. "Our teams have been working together to create incredible in-person and broadcast experiences for fans, and we hope Husky Nation and World of Warcraft players alike are excited to WoW down to Washington."
Experienced by about 250 million players globally, World of Warcraft will now add a few more to their roster. The collaboration with Washington includes NIL deals with football players Carson Bruener, Denzel Boston, Jonah Coleman, Camden Simon, Adam Mohammad, Kamren Fabiculanan, Jacob Lane, Cameron Broussard, D’Angalo Titialli, Demond Williams Jr. and Will Rodgers who will create custom “University of Warcraft” content and promote the rebranding.
"We’re excited to partner with Blizzard Entertainment in a groundbreaking collaboration that brings together the worlds of sports and gaming, highlighting our shared commitment to innovation and creativity,” said Kurt Svoboda, Deputy Athletic Director for External Relations at the University of Washington. “Our football players have had the unique chance to contribute to Blizzard’s 20th anniversary celebration, gaining valuable insights into the creative production process behind an iconic brand. We look forward to Friday’s World of Warcraft takeover at Husky Stadium, where two powerhouse brands will come together for an unforgettable experience.”
Washington's home finale against UCLA kicks off at Husky Stadium at 9PM ET on Friday and will air on FOX.