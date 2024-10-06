WSU's John Mateer Secures NIL Deal with Northern Quest Casino
The Washington State Cougars up-and-coming quarterback, John Mateer, has added another big name to his growing list of NIL partnerships, teaming up with Northern Quest Casino and Resort. The deal, announced on Northern Quest’s social media platforms, solidifies Mateer’s rising star status in the region, placing him among the most marketable athletes on the Palouse.
This isn't Mateer's first NIL venture. He’s already inked deals with several local businesses, including Miss Huddy's Barbecue in Pullman, CougsFirst, and even Cougfan.com, where he wrote articles over the summer. But the Northern Quest partnership could be a game-changer. Notably, Gonzaga basketball legend Drew Timme had a multi-year agreement with Northern Quest, rumored to be worth a hefty six figures during his college days. While details of Mateer’s contract haven’t been disclosed, it wouldn’t be a surprise if it comes close to the same range.
For Mateer, the significance of this deal extends beyond just a paycheck. NIL deals have become crucial in retaining top talent in today’s fast-paced world of college athletics, where player transfers are more common than ever. With athletes like Mateer leading the way, Washington State is showcasing how valuable these opportunities can be. Deals like this might be the key to keeping the talented quarterback in Pullman for the long haul. After all, the current Miami Hurricanes quarterback and Heisman Trophy frontrunner, Cam Ward, was directing the Cougars offense just a year prior.
Mateer has been a force to reckon with on the field. In just five starts this season, he’s guided the Cougars to a 4-1 record, throwing for 1,429 yards and adding another 453 on the ground, racking up 18 touchdowns in total. His mobility, particularly in that electrifying 197-yard rushing performance against Texas Tech, has been a standout. That game even saw him break the program’s single-game rushing record for a quarterback.
As Mateer sharpens his skills and continues to lead the Cougars, his presence in the NIL space will only grow.