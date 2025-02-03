WWE Extends NIL Opportunity to Colorado State Lineman, Former Sumo Champion
Hidetora Hanada attended the WWE Royal Rumble on Saturday and later announced an incredible offer that will elevate his collegiate and professional career.
Hanada is currently a defensive lineman for Colorado State but was previously the Sumo Grand Champion in the 2022 World Games. His experience on the mat and on the field made him the perfect candidate for the WWE NIL program; one that highlights physicality and unique circumstances.
In Hanada's Instagram post announcing the offer, he highlighted WWE's business model; something he remarked as being truly unique to WWE.
Although specific details of Hanada's offer have not been disclosed, it is known that WWE NIL paves a clear career path available to athletes following their collegiate career. Hanada will have access to the WWE Performance Center, brand-building opportunities, live event promotions and a possible future with WWE.
WWE NIL reaches far and wide, finding athletes with varying backgrounds to represent their business, as well as their dedication to highlight the most athletic competitors in the world.
The WWE Superstar program has promoted athletes from various backgrounds, including gymnasts, football players, track athletes, wrestlers, and even cheerleaders.
Obviously, Hanada's current position with Colorado State made him eligible to receive the NIL deal, but his history in sumo wrestling makes him one of the more unique WWE NIL athletes. After winning the Grand Champion title in the World Games, Hanada decided to challenge himself physically.
He began playing in the X-Leauge in Japan before setting his sights on American football. His work paid off in 2023 when Colorado State offered him a football scholarship as a walk on.
His work on the field is consistent, but the WWE NIL deal will elevate his status as an athlete. With access to insider opportunities, Hanada may soon rise above CSU's program onto the mats.
Hanada's Instagram post also highlighted the different atmosphere that WWE offered compared to sumo wrestling and football. WWE's whole fanbase and business model is self-made and the entertainment is just one layer of the entire program.
He may be highlighted in future WWE promotions as he begins his new journey with the industry. He remains active with the Rams going into the 2025 season, and the program could see more from Hanada after his recent status change.
WWE NIL will continue the recruitment of athletes and latest news can be found through their recruitment portal, here.