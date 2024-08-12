WWE NIL Athlete Masai Russell Wins Olympic Gold in Hurdles
Masai Russell became a star with her Olympic gold yesterday. The race ended in a dramatic photo finish, with Russell crossing the line at 12.33 seconds, just 0.01 seconds ahead of France’s Cyrena Samba-Mayela, who took silver. Bronze finisher Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, the reigning Olympic champion from the 2020 Tokyo Games, was also not far behind, posting a 12.36.
The 24-year-old Russell, from Potomac, Maryland, was a 2023 NCAA Outdoor Championships silver medalist in the 100 hurdles, 400 hurdles, and 4x100 relay as a member of the Kentucky Wildcats.
Speaking to the associated press on what the victory meant for her Rusell said “I just want every young girl to understand and know that if you believe in yourself, if you can see the work, day in and day out, there’s nothing that’s impossible for you; I always tell myself that it’s possible. Can’t no one take it away from you. This moment today was meant for me. So whatever moment that’s out there that’s meant for them, take advantage of the moment and the opportunity, because it’s meant for you.”
Russell's win for Team USA also serves as a huge victory for the WWE's NIL program. The program, which Russell signed within 2021, aims to give college athletes a post-college path to professional wrestling. WWE views NIL as an excellent opportunity to target potential superstars early in their careers. WWE legends John Cena, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson played college football before their wrestling careers, and reigning women’s champion Bianca Belair ran track at three schools.
WWE’s NIL program is designed to identify more of these athletes with physical prowess and the charisma and personality needed to thrive in sports entertainment. The program’s effectiveness is evident in the caliber of athletes it has already attracted, including 2020 Olympic gold medalists wrestler Gable Steveson and Masai Russell. These athletes bring elite physical skill while also being able to garner a following with their personalities
Triple H, WWE legend and current Chief Content Officer for the WWE took to twitter to congratulate Russell on her victory
With having two olympic golds on the roster, we are sure to see more WWE NIL athletes in the olympic competition in the near future.