Florida State Seeking Relief in NIL Violations
Florida State University has formally requested the NCAA to reduce and rescind penalties imposed on its football program for Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL)-related recruiting violations. This request comes after the NCAA decided to halt investigations into booster-backed collectives, prompting FSU to seek a reassessment of its situation.
In a three-page letter dated Apri 24 and obtained by The Associated Press, FSU's legal counsel addressed Kay Norton, chairperson of the Division I Committee on Infractions. In the letter FSU's counsel urged the committee to amend its decision citing similar NIL related cases involving Tennessee and Florida to support their argument.
"The university is now disadvantaged by its cooperation and affirmative steps to expedite resolution of the case," the letter stated. "Similar or more egregious violations involving prospective student-athletes and other institutions' collectives/boosters occurred during the same time period as the violations in the FSU case, and some of those violations were being actively investigated and processed.
"Those institutions stand to benefit from the 'pause' in the enforcement of shifting NCAA policy and related legislation -- including the postponement of corresponding penalties or, potentially, the complete dissolution of an infractions case -- because those investigations began at a later date, were more complex, and/or those institutions elected to obfuscate or prolong an investigation."
FSU's attorneys also pointed out the ambiguity of the preliminary injunction as it pertains to "enforcement," noting that the NCAA has provided minimal guidance on the matter except stating an intent to pause current enforcement investigations.
"FSU cannot be the only institution penalized simply because it was first in the queue, the violations for which it is responsible were more limited, and it cooperated fully to resolve its case," the letter continued.
The penalties in question stem from an incident in April 2022, when an FSU assistant coach drove a prospective student-athlete to a meeting with a booster, constituting impermissible contact. As a result, FSU agreed to a series of sanctions, including two years of probation, a three-game suspension for the assistant coach (offensive coordinator Alex Atkins), recruiting restrictions, a loss of scholarships, and a fine of $5,000 plus 1% of the football program's budget.
In the letter, FSU is seeking to have these penalties reduced, arguing that they should not be fined the 1%, should not lose a total of five scholarships over the next two academic years, and should not face any recruiting restrictions.
The NCAA's decision to halt investigations into booster-backed collectives or other third parties involved in NIL compensation deals came in March, following a federal judge's preliminary injunction in a lawsuit brought by the attorneys general of Tennessee and Virginia. The antitrust suit challenged NCAA rules against recruiting inducements, asserting that they restrict athletes' ability to benefit financially from their celebrity and fame.