Nation’s No. 1 CB announces commitment to major college football program
Class of 2026 five-star cornerback Brandon Arrington is headed to the SEC after announcing his highly-anticipated commitment on Thursday.
Arrington (6-foot-2.5, 180 pounds) plays for Mount Miguel High School in Spring Valley, California, where he ranks as the No. 1 cornerback, the top player in his state and the No. 9 overall player in the country.
As a junior last season, Arrington caught 31 passes for 527 yards with five touchdowns while adding 52 yards on five carries with a touchdown on the ground. Defensively, he racked up 26 tackles with an interception and three pass breakups.
Arrington, also a track standout, set San Diego Section records in the 100 and 200-meter dashes this spring with personal bests of 10.24 and 20.37 seconds, respectively.
Oregon and Texas A&M were battling for Arrington's commitment leading up to his decision. And it's head coach Mike Elko's Aggies which received the good news.
Arrington holds an On3 NIL valuation of $393,000 entering his senior season, a figure than ranks 32nd among all high school football prospects.
Texas A&M possesses one of the biggest NIL war chests in the nation, ranking fifth nationally with an estimated $17.2 million to work with for 2025, per NCAA estimates
Elko, entering his second season at the helm, is building some notable momentum on the recruiting trail.
With Arrington in the fold, the Aggies now rank fourth in the country in the 2026 cycle with 18 total commitments. It would be a surprise to see Texas A&M not sign a second consecutive top-10 class before it's all said and done.