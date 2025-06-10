Ohio State launches groundbreaking NIL initiative for Buckeye sports
After Judge Claudia Wilken approved the House vs. NCAA settlement on Friday, collegiate athletics changed forever. Now, teams are trying to keep up with the changing landscape, while trying to allocate the new 'salary cap'. Schools will have roughly $20.5 million to pay their sports -- with college football and men's basketball getting most of the money. But on top of that, schools are attempting to come up with new ways to help their players utilize their Name, Image, and Likeness to get paid.
The Ohio State Buckeyes moved quickly and came up with a groundbreaking initiative designed to support, streamline and enhance NIL opportunities for Ohio State student-athletes. The Ohio State University Department of Athletics and Learfield's Ohio State Sports Properties have announced the formation of Buckeye Sports Group (BSG).
"Ohio State has always been a leader in college athletics, and this initiative is another step forward to build upon our strong NIL foundation," said Carey Hoyt, Ohio State's Deputy Director of Athletics. "By combining the power of our athletic brand with Learfield's expansive network, we are creating an innovative, full-service approach to NIL that directly benefits our student-athletes."
You can read the detailed press release below revealing which three key areas it will focus on.
The Buckeye Sports Group will support Ohio State's student-athletes with comprehensive efforts within three key areas: deal facilitation and management, content creation and storytelling, and support services.
§ NIL Deal Facilitation & Management
o Negotiating and securing brand partnerships locally, regionally, and nationally for student-athletes.
o Overseeing contract preparation and fair market value assessments.
o Utilizing analytics to track NIL performance and return on investment.
Content Creation & Student-Athlete Storytelling, powered by Learfield Studios
Creating athlete-driven digital content, including social media campaigns, video series and podcasts.
Leveraging Learfield's Fanbase data and digital expertise to optimize distribution across social media and digital channels.
Providing marketing resources for brand collaborations to maximize results, including the use of Ohio State marks, logos and access to campus facilities.
§ Athlete Support & Services
o Providing financial literacy and tax support through partnerships with industry experts.
o Offering branding and social media growth training to help athletes build their personal brands.
o Connecting student-athletes with brand partners to provide business experience, micro-internships and build professional networking relationships with companies.