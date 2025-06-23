SEC powerhouse secures two major recruiting flips on Monday
Head coach Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama Crimson Tide are building some notable momentum on the recruiting trail ahead of the 2025 college football season.
There is some concern surrounding the trajectory of the historic program after an inconsistent 9-4 season in DeBoer's first year at the helm, but recruiting talent to Tuscaloosa doesn't appear to be an issue.
Despite the worst finish since legendary head coach Nick Saban's inaugural season in 2007, Alabama responded by signing the nation's No. 3 class in the 2025 cycle. And the Tide's chances at another top class were bolstered on Monday with two additions of former Big Ten commits.
Four-star running back Javari Barnett got things started by flipping his pledge from Illinois to Alabama.
The 6-foot, 215-pound tailback originally committed to the Fighting Illini on April 6 before officially visiting the Tide over the weekend and changing his mind. Barnett, out of Tampa Bay (Florida) Tech, ranks as the No. 26 player at the position.
Three-star safety Rihyael Kelley followed suit shortly after Barnett. Originally a Toledo commit, Kelley flipped to Rutgers earlier this month on June 8 before backing off that commitment in favor of Alabama.
Kelley (6-foot-3, 180 pounds) hails from Cincinnati, Ohio. The Winton Woods High School product ranks as the No. 87 player at the position.
Alabama possess some of the best support from an NIL perspective, as the program is estimated to spend $15.9 million in 2025, ranking seventh nationally and fifth in the SEC, per NCAA estimates.
Monday's additions brings Alabama's class to 11th nationally, including one five-star and six four-stars among the 10 pledges. Much of the 2026 cycle remains, and it would be a surprise not to see DeBoer and Co. rise up those rankings leading up to signing day.
Alabama will open the 2025 season at Florida State on Aug. 30 at 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC).