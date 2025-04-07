Northwestern Basketball Recruit Uses Social Media Stardom to Launch NIL Deal
NIL is not solely reserved for current college basketball stars. Promising recruits in some states are eligible to secure lucrative deals before graduating high school.
Northwestern Wildcats men’s basketball recruit Jake West has amassed a major social media following while working toward his future in college sports and leveraged that into a name, image, and likeness partnership.
West will be launching on the creator tech platform Passes to share exclusive behind-the-scenes basketball content and a lens into his personal life for his growing fanbase.
The coveted recruit has led his high school team at William Penn Charter to Inter-AC championship titles in consecutive seasons, and the Wildcats commit is sharing a glimpse into his journey through his NIL deal.
That same strategy is how he launched his social media blueprint and has grown a considerable following, with 250,000 on Instagram and 1.5 million followers on TikTok.
The savvy high school recruit is capitalizing on his right to publicity at a young age and is smart to continue that with a platform that can further his reach.
Passes founder and CEO Lucy Guo spoke in a press release about the company’s selection of West and his strong fit for their platform and vision.
“Jake embodies what it means to be an athlete-creator, and he’s just getting started,” Guo said. "Beyond his talent on the basketball court, he has built a loyal following online who want to follow him in his next chapter. We’re excited to welcome him to the Passes community, where he can catapult his personal brand and share a closer look into his journey to stardom.”
West will take his fans through his first collegiate season at Northwestern through a series of day-in-the-life videos on Passes and will film and share basketball content to promote his team and personal brand.
Not only will there be unique content, but they will also be conducting exclusive merch drops for fans on the platform.
West is grateful for the exposure and a dedicated space for content that will bolster the fan’s experience and his name, image, and likeness in tandem.
“I’m forever grateful that I can share my journey online, and I really want to give back that same love and positive energy to my fans as I enter this new chapter in my life both on and off the court,” West said. “Passes is the perfect platform for me to do just that. I’ve been part of the basketball world all my life as both a fan and a player, so it’s surreal to have the opportunity to take my fans to Evanston with me.”
As West is looking to his collegiate basketball future, his overall trajectory for success is quite bright.
In a generation that is primed to get to know their favorite athletes through glimpses on social media, West is situating himself well to be a lucrative player on and off the court.