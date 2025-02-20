Ohio State Linebacker Teams Up With Makers Of Tylenol For NIL Deal
C.J. Hicks, a linebacker from College Football Playoff champion Ohio State University, has inked a deal with the makers of Tylenol wherein he is going to endorse the pain relieving product as announced by Postgame.
Hicks will be stressing recovery after long workouts and how Tylenol can assist with pain relief.
Hicks, who will be entering his senior season at Ohio State, recorded 22 tackles and had two sacks during the 2024 season. Both sacks came when he was at the outside pass rushing position.
The 6-foot-3, 233-pounder was a five-star recruit coming out of high school.
The linebacker was ranked No. 2 at his position in the class of 2022 and was the No. 10 overall player.
Hicks has not seen the field much thus far in his career. If he is going to make the push to turn professional after he graduates, he is going to have to make progress this season.
After three years of playing linebacker for the Buckeyes, coach Ryan Day is moving Hicks out to the edge where he can utilize his skills as a pass rusher with more authority.
He is going to be working on getting faster and adding muscle in the final month of winter workouts.
Ohio State will be losing 20 players from its championship team and could set the record for most players selected in a single NFL draft this spring.
Due to the matriculation, the edge position opens up for Hicks to claim as his own.
Ohio State is losing both Jack Sawyer and J.T. Tuimoloau to the NFL, so they are going to have to replace their speed off the edge.
It is anticipated going into the spring practices, Caden Curry and Kenyatta Jackson will be slated as edge starters.
Still, the Buckeyes will need depth there and they will be counting on Hicks to provide that depth and see action in the fall rushing the passer.