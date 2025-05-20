Saban Doesn't Think NIL Commission Is Necessary, Says He'd Serve As Consultant
Former Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban has been among the most widely discussed figures across college sports in the last couple of weeks.
After President Donald J. Trump spoke on Alabama's campus, rumors began to swirl over a potential presidential NIL commission on college sports in order to get a handle on things.
Then, initial reporting stated that Saban was going to be the co-chair.
Whether or not Trump signs an executive order to create the commission remains to be seen, but Saban apparently does not think it's necessary.
"I know there's been a lot of stuff out there about some commission or whatever. I don't think we need a commission. I've said that before," Saban said at his Nick's Kids charity event via Mike Rodak of 247Sports. "I think we need -- we know what the issues are, we just have to have people who are willing to move those and solve those and create some solutions for some of those issues. I'm all for being a consultant to anybody who would think that my experience would be beneficial to helping create some of those solutions."
It certainly sounds like Saban's involvement in a commission is up in the air, however, he did double down on the fact that he wants to help college sports in any way that he can.
"If I can be a consultant to anyone who might be able to help the future of college athletics, I would be more than happy to do that," he concluded.
Using the word "consultant" not once but twice seems to indicate that Saban wants to help bring order to things, but it certainly does not say he has any interest in being the face of the movement.
Repeatedly since retirement, Saban has stated that Name, Image and Likeness is not why he decided to hang up the whistle, but unquestionably he was not thrilled with the direction the sport had taken in his later years.
If there is going to be guardrails placed on the system and less of a straight pay-for-play spending war like has been the case for the last several years, things are likely already at the point where legislation is needed.
Saban may not want to be the main voice in the fight for order, but it may already be too late for that.
Long an advocate for players to be able to profit while still creating value for their future and doing what is best for themselves and their personal development, few can see both sides of the coin here like Saban can.
Perhaps it's not the way he dreamed up his retirement, but the legendary head coach is tied to this situation whether he wants to be or not.