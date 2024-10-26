Star Athletes in Key Swing States Sign NIL Deal for Voter Awareness
The NIL landscape has revealed many things about college athletics. One important takeaway is that when allowed to amplify their voices, student-athletes have tremendous power to influence their communities. This realization has not gone unnoticed. NextGen America, a progressive advocacy group specializing in mobilizing young voters to take to the polls, has utilized NIL to harness student-athletes’ influence and leverage it to educate and encourage fellow students, fans, and community members to vote in the upcoming election.
Thanks to a $750,000 contribution from House Majority Forward, a separate progressive political advocacy organization, NextGen America has launched a widespread NIL campaign to utilize the followings of student-athletes in key election states and amplify their message on the importance of taking part in civic duty. While both NextGen America and House Majority Forward are left-leaning institutions, the messaging from the campaign is neutral, focusing on the importance of voting and not policy issues.
Athletes in Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, and Virginia have been targeted for the campaign. NextGen America has launched significant campaigns in the critical swing states of Michigan and Arizona by landing big-name athletes at Michigan State and the University of Arizona. Spartan basketball’s highly touted center Xavier Booker and four-star freshman Kur Teng have joined Next Gen America alongside University of Arizona athletes KJ Lewis, an integral part of what very well could be the best backcourt in college basketball, and star linebacker Jacob Manu.
NextGen America has successfully secured NIL partnerships with big-time players at big-time programs. Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez, President and Executive Director of NextGen America, knows the value of these deals; “College athletes are powerful, impactful leaders and we are proud to work with these young changemakers, with House Majority Forward’s support, to build a better, more representative democracy.”
For the athletes involved, this deal was about more than the money. Arizona’s KJ Lewis is strategic in selecting NIL partners, and when given this opportunity, he and his team knew that this partnership was exactly something that fit his brand. The collaboration with NextGen America allows KJ to share awareness regarding the importance of civic duty, “it is something I'm passionate about. Two of the most influential people in my life, my mom and my older sister, always keep me up-to-date and keep me grounded when it comes to stuff like this. I'm trying to relay that message to anybody who doesn't have those people in their circle.”
Lewis believes that his and his teammate’s influence in the Arizona community can “push the needle” to get people to the polls. The young star knows that NIL’s importance goes far beyond dollars and cents, “I'm not somebody who's real big on deals that are just about money. I'm about positivity, pushing an image of myself being a happy, joyful person… my team and I, especially my teammates, are all great guys and have great character. I think that's how we view NIL deals. These deals can show our character outside of basketball and show people some of the things we're into and are trying to push toward the community.”
Athletes like KJ Lewis are utilizing their influence for good. Political advocacy groups like NextGen America and other charitable institutions looking to make change are quickly realizing the immense power college athletes have in their communities. For athletes, these deals are too good to pass up: being able to cash in, build a brand based upon service, and feel personal gratification from their effort is a winning recipe for all involved.