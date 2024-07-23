Texas QB Quinn Ewers Shares One Thing That Shows What Longhorns Can Do
Quinn Ewers and the Texas Longhorns are entering the 2024 college football season with massive expectations set for them. Nothing short of a championship would be called a successful season.
Needless to say, the young quarterback is facing a lot of pressure to find success.
Not only is Ewers expected to have a huge season and lead Texas towards a National Championship, he is also working hard to move up the rankings for the 2025 NFL Draft.
After quite some time of not being a championship contender, the Longhorns are back on the scene. Steve Sarkisian has done an amazing job of building the program back to contention. Now, they need to take the next step and win the big game.
Heading into the 2024 season, Ewers spoke out and revealed one key thing that shows what Texas is capable of doing. That thing was the way they beat the Alabama Crimson Tide last season.
“I think that shows what we are capable of as a whole. I think the biggest thing for us is, yeah, we’re capable of playing games the way we played that one. Now we have to really do it on a much more consistent level. Because week in, week out, we’re playing a tough opponent. I definitely can agree with that."
He continued on, expounding more about how difficult it was to beat Alabama.
“Going into Alabama and playing one of the hardest stadiums to play in, and, you know, against one of the greatest coaches ever is definitely not easy to go in there and accomplish what we accomplished.”
While the win over the Crimson Tide was last season, the Longhorns are still flying high. They truly believe that they're more than capable of beating everyone this season.
Ewers and Texas are definitely capable of competing with any team in the nation. The talent is there on the roster to win and win big. All of the players simply need to put everything together.
Not only is Ewers facing huge expectations and hype on the field, he has built major success for himself off of it.
On3 has the Texas quarterback ranked No. 6 in the nation in NIL athletes. When it comes to college football specifically, he is ranked No. 5. Ewers has been given a massive NIL valuation of $1.7 million.
Despite all of the pressure, Ewers has created a great living for himself and has put himself on the map for the NFL Draft next offseason. The future is extremely bright for him.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what the Longhorns can do this season. With Ewers leading the way, Texas is in very good hands.