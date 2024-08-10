10-Year NBA Veteran Makes Bold Claim About Victor Wembanyama
Victor Wembanyama is only 20, but many people already think the San Antonio Spurs star will be among the best NBA players of all time.
This summer, Wembanyama played for France at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
He led them to the Gold medal game, but they lost to Team USA by a score of 98-87 (on Saturday).
Despite the loss, Wembanyama had 26 points, seven rebounds, two assists and one steal while shooting 11/19 from the field and 3/8 from the three-point range.
Via NBA World: "Victor Wembanyama in the last year:
— Got drafted no. 1 to the Spurs
— Won ROTY
— All-Defensive 1st team
— 2nd in DPOY voting as a rookie
— Got his own signature shoe with Nike
— Had the 4th highest selling jersey
— Won Silver in Paris with France"
During the game, Utah Jazz star Jordan Clarkson sent out a post (via X) with a bold claim.
Clarkson's post had over 4,000 likes and 130,000 impressions in less than two hours.
Clarkson wrote: "wemby will win every award in the nba one day lol"
Wembanyama finished his rookie season in the NBA with averages of 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 32.5% from the three-point range in 71 games.
Considering Clarkson has spent ten seasons in the NBA, it's high praise from a respected veteran (who also won the 2021 6th Man of The Year).
Clarkson finished last year with averages of 17.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists per contest while shooting 41.3% from the field and 29.4% from the three-point range in 55 games.