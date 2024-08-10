10-Year NBA Veteran Makes Bold Claim About Victor Wembanyama

Victor Wembanyama in the last year:



— Got drafted no. 1 to the Spurs

— Won ROTY

— All-Defensive 1st team

— 2nd in DPOY voting as a rookie

— Got his own signature shoe with Nike

— Had the 4th highest selling jersey

— Won Silver in Paris with France



Incredible start to his… pic.twitter.com/uT0liv25eJ