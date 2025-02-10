10-Year NBA Player Released After Miami Heat Trade
Josh Richardson is in the middle of his 10th NBA season.
The former Tennessee star is averaging 4.0 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while shooting 28.9% from the field and 27.3% from the three-point range in eight games for the Miami Heat.
However, Richardson was traded to the Utah Jazz last week.
Via UtahJazz.com: "The Utah Jazz have acquired forward KJ Martin, guard Josh Richardson, and a future second-round pick from the Detroit Pistons, as well as a future second-round pick and cash considerations from the Miami Heat, sending forward P.J. Tucker to Toronto, in a five-team trade that also involved the Golden State Warriors."
That said, the Jazz will not be keeping the 31-year-old, as they announced that they have waived him following the deal.
Via Evan Sidery of Forbes: "The Jazz officially waived Josh Richardson after acquiring him at the trade deadline.
Richardson will draw interest from contending teams on a veteran’s minimum contract."
Richardson was the 40th pick in the 2015 NBA Draft.
He has spent part ten seasons with the San Antonio Spurs, Dallas Mavericks, Philadelohia 76ers, Boston Celtics, New Orleans Pelicans (and Heat).
His career averages are 11.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 42.8% from the field and 36.3% from the three-point range in 554 games.