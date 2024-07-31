10-Year NBA Player Reportedly On The Trading Block
Jerami Grant is coming off his 10th season in the NBA.
He finished the year with averages of 21.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest while shooting 45.1% from the field and 40.2% from the three-point range in 54 games for the Portland Trail Blazers.
Recently, Aaron J. Fentress of The Oregonian made an appearance on Sactown Sports 1140.
He reported that the Trail Blazers are looking to move Grant.
Fentress: "They're looking to move him right now, and they'll probably try and get rid of him by next summer."
Grant was the 39th pick in the 2014 NBA Draft and has also spent time with the Denver Nuggets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Detroit Pistons and Philadelphia 76ers.
His career averages are 13.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 45.5% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 672 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 35 NBA playoff games (21 starts).
Grant is 30, so he does not fit in with a Trail Blazers team that is in rebuilding mode.
He also has at least $132 million left on his contract (if he picks up his player option in 2027-28).
The Trail Blazers finished last season as the 15th seed in the Western Conference with a 21-61 record.
They have been unable to make the NBA playoffs in each of the previous three seasons.
Last summer, the team entered a rebuilding mode when they traded Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks.