10-Year NBA Veteran Makes Bold Statement About Boston Celtics Star Jayson Tatum
On June 6, the Boston Celtics will host Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in Massachusetts for Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
The Celtics are in the Finals for the second time since 2022, and they have also been to the Eastern Conference Finals six times over the previous eight seasons.
However, they have been unable to win a title since 2008.
Jayson Tatum has been with the team for five of those trips to the Conference finals, and ESPN's Tim Legler (who is also a ten-year NBA veteran) made a bold claim about Tatum on First Take.
Legler believes there is more at stake (in the Finals) for Tatum than Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic and Jaylen Brown combined.
Legler: "I think Jayson Tatum has more to lose in these Finals than those other three guys combined. Combined. That's how much is riding with Jayson Tatum."
Tatum is in his seventh year in the NBA and finished the regular season with averages of 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 74 games.
The Celtics are the first seed in the Eastern Conference and had the best record in the NBA (64-18).
They beat the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers in the first three rounds of the 2024 playoffs.
Tatum was the third pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of Duke.
He has spent his entire career with Boston.