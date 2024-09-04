Fastbreak

10-Year NBA Veteran Reportedly Expected To Be On Trading Block

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, Bojan Bogdanovic (Brooklyn Nets) is expected to be available.

Ben Stinar

Apr 29, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detailed view go the NBA logo between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Oklahoma City Thunder r during the second half of game four of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Bojan Bogdanovic is coming off a year where he spent time with the Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks.

He finished the season with averages of 15.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 39.8% from the three-point range in 57 games.

Over the offseason, Bogdanovic was traded to the Brooklyn Nets.

The Nets are a team that is in rebuilding mode, so it comes as no surprise that ESPN's Brian Windhorst (via Hoop Collective) says that he is expected to be available.

Windhorst: "They have Bojan Bogdanovic on that roster. Now he had two offseason surgeries, but if he demonstrates that he's able to play again. He'll be for sale."

Bogdanovic is coming off injuries at 35, so it's unclear how he will look during the 2024-25 NBA season.

That said, he is an excellent three-point shooter with a lot of experience.

Over ten seasons, Bogdanovic has spent time with the Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, Utah Jazz, Indiana Pacers, Detroit Pistons and Washington Wizards.

His career averages are 15.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest while shooting 46.0% from the field and 39.4% from the three-point range in 719 regular season games.

He has also appeared in 51 NBA playoff games (33 starts).

As for the Nets, they are coming off a season where they were the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-50 record.

They missed the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2018.

Ben Stinar

