10-Year NBA Veteran Reportedly Will Be On The Trading Block
Clint Capela is coming off another productive season for the Atlanta Hawks.
The veteran center averaged 11.5 points, 10.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 57.1% from the field in 73 games.
According to Marc Stein (via his Substack The Stein Line), the Hawks will likely put Capela on the trading block over the offseason.
Via Stein's Substack: "Capela, who turned 30 on Saturday, will have an expiring contract next season at $22.3 million after averaging 11.5 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocked shots this season. The presence of Onyeka Okongwu and potential arrival of another big man through the draft, with Atlanta holding the No. 1 overall pick for the first time since 1975, is expected to make Capela available."
Capela has been an extremely reliable center over his ten seasons in the NBA.
In addition to the Hawks, he has also spent time with the Houston Rockets.
His career averages are 12.3 points, 10.7 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest while shooting 62.1% from the field in 609 regular season games.
He has a lot of experience and has appeared in 87 NBA playoff games (65 starts).
As for the Hawks, they are coming off a season where they were the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 36-46 record.
They lost to the Chicago Bulls in the play-in tournament, so they missed the NBA playoffs for the first time in three seasons.
In 2021, the Hawks reached the Conference Finals.