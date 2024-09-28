10-Year NBA Veteran Retires From Playing Basketball
Greg Monroe most recently played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season.
That year, Monroe spent time with the Washington Wizards, Minnesota Timberwolves, Milwaukee Bucks and Utah Jazz.
He averaged 5.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 56.1% from the field in 14 games.
The 34-year-old spent last season playing in China.
However, he has now retired and joined the New Orleans Pelicans staff (h/t Alberto De Roa of HoopsHype).
Via Pelicans.com: "The Pelicans have added Dan Geriot and Jodie Meeks as assistant coaches, and Greg Monroe as a player development assistant to Willie Green’s staff."
Monroe was the seventh pick in the 2010 NBA Draft out of Georgetown.
His best years came with the Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks.
During the 2013 season, Monroe averaged 16.0 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 48.6% from the field in 81 games for Detroit.
Monroe spent ten seasons in the NBA with the Pistons, Bucks, Raptors, Celtics, Suns, Timberwolves, 76ers, Jazz and Wizards.
His career averages were 13.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 51.4% from the field in 646 games.
He also appeared in 29 NBA playoff games (one start) with the Bucks, 76ers, Celtics and Timberwolves.
The Pelicans are coming off a season where they were the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 49-33 record.
They got swept in the first round of the NBA playoffs by the Oklahoma City Thunder.