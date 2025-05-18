10-Year NFL Veteran Calls Out Denver Nuggets Star Nikola Jokic
Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets are in the middle of a second-round playoff series with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The two teams are tied up at 3-3 with Game 7 on Sunday in Oklahoma.
Via NBA on ESPN: "The Nuggets roster has 12x as many Game 7s played as the Thunder roster
During Game 6, Tennessee Titans star Tyler Lockett sent out a post about Jokic that had over 4,000 likes and 445,000 impressions.
He wrote: "Lol all Jocic does is flop.. this isn’t basketball man"
Many fans commented on his post.
@Sportsfanbobby: "Last person who should speak on physicality of a sport"
@chrismedina: "Wait until you see this SGA guy…
In reality, it’s most of the NBA these days. Started a long time ago with the euro influence and everyone just kept doing it"
@RipCityPac: "That’s how the league is now man, it’s to much crying and not actually about basketball. League is too corporate nowadays to enjoy also everyone’s buddy buddy. It’s not for the love of the game anymore"
@i_shoot_RAWs: "Lock I love you bud. But this is coming from someone who willingly lays down as soon as a defender is within 5 yards of him"
@ShanyeWest15: "Wait till you watch Bron, Luka, and Reaves"
Whoever wins Game 7 will advance to the Western Conference finals.
As for Lockett, he had spent the first ten years of his career with the Seattle Seahawks (before signing the Titans).