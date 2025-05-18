Fastbreak

10-Year NFL Veteran Calls Out Denver Nuggets Star Nikola Jokic

Tennessee Titans star Tyler Lockett sent out a post about Nikola Jokic.

Ben Stinar

May 9, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts after a shooting foul is called in the second quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game three of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets are in the middle of a second-round playoff series with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The two teams are tied up at 3-3 with Game 7 on Sunday in Oklahoma.

Via NBA on ESPN: "The Nuggets roster has 12x as many Game 7s played as the Thunder roster

Watch Nuggets-Thunder Game 7 | 3:30 PM ET | ABC"

During Game 6, Tennessee Titans star Tyler Lockett sent out a post about Jokic that had over 4,000 likes and 445,000 impressions.

He wrote: "Lol all Jocic does is flop.. this isn’t basketball man"

Many fans commented on his post.

@Sportsfanbobby: "Last person who should speak on physicality of a sport"

@chrismedina: "Wait until you see this SGA guy…

In reality, it’s most of the NBA these days. Started a long time ago with the euro influence and everyone just kept doing it"

@RipCityPac: "That’s how the league is now man, it’s to much crying and not actually about basketball. League is too corporate nowadays to enjoy also everyone’s buddy buddy. It’s not for the love of the game anymore"

@i_shoot_RAWs: "Lock I love you bud. But this is coming from someone who willingly lays down as soon as a defender is within 5 yards of him"

@ShanyeWest15: "Wait till you watch Bron, Luka, and Reaves"

Oct 20, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) celebrates after a victory over the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Whoever wins Game 7 will advance to the Western Conference finals.

May 13, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) and center Nikola Jokic (15) react to an official's call after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter of game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

As for Lockett, he had spent the first ten years of his career with the Seattle Seahawks (before signing the Titans).

Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.