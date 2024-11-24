Former 11-Year NBA Player Makes Honest Bronny James Assessment
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James recently announced that he will be taking a break from social media.
His viral post (via X) had over 110,000 likes and 19 million impressions.
James wrote: "And with that said I’ll holla at y’all! Getting off social media for the time being. Y’all take care ✌🏾👑"
Former NBA player Greg Anthony and Stephen A. Smith spoke about the decision by LeBron (via The Stephen A. Smith Show).
During their discussion, Anthony made an honest statement about Bronny James.
Anthony: "We have never had an athlete as accomplished as LeBron James catch as much heat and vitriol and hate... I think that his son hasn't necessarily been able to handle the hype, the expectations and the negativity."
Bronny has appeared in six NBA games for the Lakers (in addition to his two games in the G League).
For a 55th pick, no one has ever received the kind of media attention that Bronny is getting.
Therefore, his current development as a player is not in line with his fame, which could potentially be hard for the 20-year-old at this stage of his career.
As for Anthony, he spent 11 seasons in the NBA before becoming a very successful broadcaster.
The 57-year-old spent time with the New York Knicks, Portland Trail Blazers, Vancouver Grizzlies, Seattle SuperSonics, Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks.
He is also the father of current Orlando Magic star Cole Anthony.
The Lakers will resume action on Saturday when they host the Denver Nuggets.
Bronny has been ruled out for the third straight game due to an injury.