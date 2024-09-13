11-Year NBA Veteran Is Still A Free Agent
Robert Covington is coming off a season where he spent time with the Los Angeles Clippers and Philadlephia 76ers.
He finished the year with averages of 4.4 points and 3.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 43.9% from the field and 33.9% from the three-point range in 29 games.
Over the offseason, Covington became a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the NBA.
On September 12, he still remains unsigned.
Covington is no longer in the prime of his career at 33.
However, he is still a reliable role player that would be an excellent addition to every team in the NBA.
Over 11 seasons, Covington has spent time with the Philadelphia 76ers (twice), Portland Trail Blazers, Los Angeles Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Houston Rockets.
Covington has career averages of 10.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 40.9% from the field and 36.2% from the three-point range in 614 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 30 NBA playoff games (26 starts) with the 76ers, Rockets, Trail Blazers and Clippers.
During the 2018 season (with the 76ers), Covington was named to the All-Defensive First Team.
As for the 76ers, they finished the season as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.
They lost to Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs (in six games).
Over the offseason, the team landed nine-time NBA All-Star Paul George.