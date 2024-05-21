11-Year NBA Veteran Makes Bold Statement About Anthony Edwards
Austin Rivers most recently played in the NBA during the 2022-23 season when he was a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves.
That year, the former Duke superstar was teammates with Anthony Edwards.
Edwards has been the star of the 2024 postseason, and Rivers spoke highly of his former teammate on ESPN's First Take.
Rivers: "This isn't a guy that wants to go the Met Gala. This is not a dude that wants to be seen in Hollywood with so and so. This guy is a complete basketball dog. A gym rat. I was with him last year in Minnesota, this dude lives and breathes in the gym. He's also one of the first young stars that I've ever seen be coachable, likable. This is a guy you would never even know makes max money, comes into each game wearing sweat pants. He's there to do one thing; hoop. He has the aura. He has the smile. He has the charisma. He's got the fire sneaker."
Edwards finished the regular season with averages of 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range.
The Timberwolves are the third seed in the Western Conference, and beat the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets in the first two rounds of the playoffs.
They will now play Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals.
Game 1 will be on Wednesday evening at the Target Center in Minnesota.