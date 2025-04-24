11-Year NBA Veteran Officially Retires From Basketball
Will Barton most recently played in the NBA during the 2022-23 season when he was a member of the Toronto Raptors and Washington Wizards.
That season, he averaged 6.8 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 37.9% from the field and 36.7% from the three-point range.
On Wednesday night, the 34-year-old announced his retirement from basketball.
Barton wrote (via Instagram): "13 years pro. 11 years in the NBA. Man where did the time go? Crazy when I was young I never seen the end in my vision. But here we are. Man what a time I promise it was everything I dreamed of plus way more. GOD thank you for taking me on this amazing journey & blessing me with not only a talent but a vision & faith. Thanks to everyone who helped me at any stage or was apart of this ride at any point. Close or not close you were needed & I appreciate you. I pray I gave others hope & inspired some. Ups & downs it was all worth it & this game gave me purpose. I look forward to the next chapter in my life. & I know that because of you basketball I’ll be ok because you taught me to never give up & keep fighting. Thank you to the greatest game ever. Thanks for changing my life forever & giving me something to believe in. I will always love you & remember everything you taught me. Cheers…to the game forever! Damn we really did it huh…still surreal even though we planned it… Thrill you did that shorty no doubt!"
Barton was the 40th pick in the 2012 NBA Draft.
He also spent time with the Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers over 11 years.
His career averages were 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest while shooting 43.0% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in 679 games.