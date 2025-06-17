11-Year NBA Veteran Reportedly On Trading Block
Marcus Smart was traded to the Washington Wizards (via the Memphis Grizzlies) during the middle of the 2024-25 season.
He finished the year with averages of 9.0 points, 2.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 39.3% from the field and 34.8% from the three-point range in 34 games.
According to Hardwood Paroxysm, the Wizards are looking to move Smart this summer (h/t NBACentral).
Smart was the sixth pick in the 2014 NBA Draft out of Oklahoma State.
He is most known for his nine-year run with the Boston Celtics.
In that span, Smart helped the franchise reach the 2022 NBA Finals (and the Eastern Conference finals five times).
Smart has career averages of 10.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 38.8% from the field and 32.4% from the three-point range in 635 games.
He won the 2022 Defensive Player of The Year Award.
Via @CelticsLead: "if you're the Celtics, why not bring back Marcus Smart?
he's on an expiring contract next season, familiar with Boston's system, and it shouldn't take much to get him from Washington
Brad Stevens, you know what to do..."
As for the Wizards, the franchise has been in rebuilding mode for several years.
They are coming off a season where they were the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference with an 18-64 record.
The team last made the playoffs during the 2021 season (with Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook).