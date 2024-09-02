12-Year NBA Veteran Makes Decision On Basketball Future
Evan Fournier is coming off a season where he appeared in 32 games for the Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks.
He finished the year with averages of 6.9 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest while shooting 35.7% from the field and 25.4% from the three-point range.
Over the summer, Fournier became a free agent who was available to sign with any team in the league.
However, he will not be staying in the NBA.
On Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Fournier will sign with a team in Europe.
Via Charania: "After 12 seasons, Evan Fournier is exiting the NBA and signing a two-year, $4 million-plus deal with Euroleague club Olympiacos, per sources. Fournier averaged nearly 10 points in France's Silver Medal run at the Paris Olympics."
Fournier was the 20th pick in the 2012 NBA Draft.
He has spent 12 seasons in the league with the Denver Nuggets, Orlando Magic, Boston Celtics, New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons.
His career averages are 13.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest while shooting 44.1% from the field and 37.4% from the three-point range in 704 games.
The 31-year-old has also appeared in 19 NBA playoff games.
As for the Pistons (who Fournier finished the season with), they were the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 14-68 record.
The franchise has been unable to make the NBA playoffs since the 2019 season when Andre Drummond and Blake Griffin were still on the roster.